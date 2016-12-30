Seahawks, Michael Bennett agree to 3-year contract extension

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. Minnesota defeated Seattle, 18-11. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks have agreed to a three-year contract extension with defensive end Michael Bennett, NFL.com reported Friday. It's worth a reported $31 million with $17.5 million guaranteed.

Bennett, 31, is currently in the third year of a four-year contract, $28.5 million contract he signed following the 2013 season. Every year since, Bennett has said he felt he has outplayed the deal and requested a new contract. Despite that, Bennett has never staged a holdout.

Since 2014, Bennett has 21 sacks and has played both on the outside and interior of the defensive line. He's often credited with creating opportunities for his teammates to get into the offensive backfield.

He missed five games this season due to a knee injury.

Before the Seahawks game against the New England Patriots earlier this season, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady complimented Bennett.

"If he's not the best defensive player in the league, I don't know who is," said Brady.

Copyright 2016 KING