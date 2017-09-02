Seahawks make final roster cuts

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, backup quarterback Trevone Boykin and fullback Marcel Reese as part of their roster moves to reach the 53-man limit.



Seattle announced its roster moves on Saturday night, several hours after the NFL deadline of 4 p.m. ET for rosters to be set. Seattle's moves included wide receiver Kasen Williams and cornerback Pierre Desir being waived after both had been standouts in training camp.



The decision to release Boykin means Seattle will go into the season with just veteran Austin Davis as the backup QB to Russell Wilson. Boykin had served as Wilson's backup a year ago, but was inconsistent during the preseason.



Seattle also made a pair of trades, sending defensive end Cassius Marsh to New England in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks and acquiring offensive lineman Isaiah Battle from Kansas City in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Here are all the roster moves:

Traded (pending physicals)

CB Tramaine Brock to Minnesota for 2018 seventh-round draft choice

DE Cassius Marsh to New England for 2018 fifth- and seventh-round draft choice

2018 seventh-round draft choice to Kansas City for OL Isiah Battle

Placed on Injured Reserve

S Marcus Cromartie

CB DeAndre Elliott

T George Fant

Placed on Physically Unable to Perform

CB DeShawn Shead

Placed on Non-Football Injury

DE Dion Jordan

DT Malik McDowell

Waived/Injured

LB Christian French

CB Demetrius McCray

DT Rodney Coe

Terminated Veteran Contract

LB Mike Morgan

FB Marcel Reece

DT Ahtyba Rubin

Waived

QB Trevone Boykin

T Darrell Brown

LB Rodney Butler

RB Alex Collins



CB Pierre Desir TE Steve Donatell RB Mike Davis

WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.

DT Tylor Harris

C Joey Hunt

DT Quinton Jefferson

WR Kenny Lawler

DT Jeremy Liggins

DT Greg Milhouse

WR David Moore

LB Kache Palacio

C/G Will Pericak

LB Otha Peters

WR Darreus Rogers

DT Garrison Smith

WR Rodney Smith

TE Tyrone Swoopes

T Tyrus Thompson

CB Mike Tyson

WR Kasen Williams





