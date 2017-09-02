KING
Close
Weather Alert 14 weather alerts
Close

Seahawks make final roster cuts

Associated Press , KING 6:54 PM. PDT September 02, 2017

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The Seattle Seahawks have released veteran defensive tackle Ahtyba Rubin, backup quarterback Trevone Boykin and fullback Marcel Reese as part of their roster moves to reach the 53-man limit.

Seattle announced its roster moves on Saturday night, several hours after the NFL deadline of 4 p.m. ET for rosters to be set. Seattle's moves included wide receiver Kasen Williams and cornerback Pierre Desir being waived after both had been standouts in training camp.

The decision to release Boykin means Seattle will go into the season with just veteran Austin Davis as the backup QB to Russell Wilson. Boykin had served as Wilson's backup a year ago, but was inconsistent during the preseason.

Seattle also made a pair of trades, sending defensive end Cassius Marsh to New England in exchange for fifth- and seventh-round picks and acquiring offensive lineman Isaiah Battle from Kansas City in exchange for a conditional draft pick.

Here are all the roster moves:

Traded (pending physicals)  
CB Tramaine Brock to Minnesota for 2018 seventh-round draft choice
DE Cassius Marsh to New England for 2018 fifth- and seventh-round draft choice
2018 seventh-round draft choice to Kansas City for OL Isiah Battle
 
Placed on Injured Reserve
S Marcus Cromartie
CB DeAndre Elliott
T George Fant
 
Placed on Physically Unable to Perform
CB DeShawn Shead
 
Placed on Non-Football Injury
DE Dion Jordan
DT Malik McDowell
 
Waived/Injured
LB Christian French
CB Demetrius McCray
DT Rodney Coe
 
Terminated Veteran Contract
LB Mike Morgan
FB Marcel Reece
DT Ahtyba Rubin
 
Waived
QB Trevone Boykin
T Darrell Brown
LB Rodney Butler
RB Alex Collins
RB Mike Davis
CB Pierre Desir
TE Steve Donatell
WR Cyril Grayson, Jr.
DT Tylor Harris
C Joey Hunt
DT Quinton Jefferson
WR Kenny Lawler
DT Jeremy Liggins
DT Greg Milhouse
WR David Moore
LB Kache Palacio
C/G Will Pericak
LB Otha Peters
WR Darreus Rogers
DT Garrison Smith
WR Rodney Smith
TE Tyrone Swoopes
T Tyrus Thompson
CB Mike Tyson
WR Kasen Williams


 

Copyright 2017 KING/AP


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories