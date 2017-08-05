Seahawks legend Kenny Easley inducted into Pro Football Hall of Fame

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Seattle Seahawks former safety Kenny Easley with his bust during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Charles LeClaire)

After nearly 30 years, the wait is finally over. Former Seattle Seahawks safety Kenny Easley has been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Nominated as a senior member of this year’s class, Easley spent his entire career in Seattle, from 1981-1987, before kidney issues forced his retirement.

In eight short seasons, Easley earned his way into five Pro Bowls and three AP First Team All-Pro selections. His 32 interceptions for Seattle landed him in the team’s Ring of Honor.

And finally, on Saturday evening in Canton, Ohio, Easley was enshrined into the ultimate club.

“The Hall of Fame was dropped on the shoulders of Kenny Easley like a pair of shoulder pads,” Easley said in his acceptance speech that lasted well over 20 minutes. “Some folks said, ‘I deserved to be in the Hall earlier.’ I don’t believe that. Others said, ‘Maybe he didn’t play long enough.’ I don’t believe that either.”

He then drew attention to his pastor, Tyrone Armstrong, seated in the audience, who had explained to him an important lesson. “There is a season for everything,” Easley said, quoting Armstrong. “And while we sometimes try to figure it out, God has already worked it out.”

Easley, now formally enshrined, joins Steve Largent, Walter Jones and Cortez Kennedy as Hall of Famers who spent their entire careers with the Seattle Seahawks.





