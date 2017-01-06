Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner named to All-Pro first team

Seattle Seahawks middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) celebrates after stopping the Los Angeles Rams on a fourth down play at CenturyLink Field. The Seahawks won 24-3. Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner was named to the Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team Friday after leading the league in tackles this season.

It's the second time Wagner has been honored. He also made the team in 2014.

Seahawks kickoff returner Tyler Lockett was named to the second team.

Three rookies are among 17 first-time selections to the team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City's Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.



One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.



For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.



Tennessee right tackle Jack Conklin was the other rookie. Other newcomers included Arizona running back David Johnson (flex); Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. (DB); and New England's Matthew Slater (special teamer).



One other unanimous pick was Baltimore placekicker Justin Tucker.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.