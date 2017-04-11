Seahawks giving second chance to draft bust Dion Jordan

Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan (95) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Steve Mitchell)

Dion Jordan is about to get a fresh start in Seattle.

The No. 3 overall pick in the 2013 draft has agreed to terms on a contract with the Seahawks, a person with knowledge of talks told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the team Jordan hadn’t officially signed.

The Miami Dolphins released Jordan, 27, with a failed physical designation March 31 after a four-year run marked by suspensions and injuries. He hasn’t played in an NFL game in 2014. He spent 2015 banished for repeat violations of the substance-abuse policy and 2016 inactive in part because of knee surgeries. He has three sacks in 26 career games.

But Jordan – who chronicled his efforts to conquer his issues and return from banishment with USA TODAY Sports last spring – was talented enough to get drafted third overall out of Oregon in 2013. So, taking a flyer on him is a low-risk, high-reward proposition for a Seattle team with a culture that has proven it can get more out of players who struggled elsewhere.

Jordan is expected to join the Seahawks in time for the start of offseason workouts next week.

The Seahawks now have two of the top three picks in the 2013 draft on their roster. They signed offensive lineman Luke Joeckel – the No. 2 pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars – to a one-year, $8 million deal in free agency. Two second-round picks from the same draft, linebacker Arthur Brown and running back Eddie Lacy, also signed with Seattle last month.

