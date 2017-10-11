Seahawks FS Earl Thomas named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

Oct 8, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas (29) celebrates after an incomplete pass to Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (18) on fourth down with five seconds left. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks free safety Earl Thomas has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

In Week, 5 the Seahawks were able to walk out of the Los Angeles Coliseum with a big win over Rams, in no small part thanks to the All-Pro safety.

“What is really as exciting about it is he has done it before,” coach Pete Carroll said. “You go back and the picture is on the wall in the hallway down here of him doing that against the Rams. To watch the play and watch the absolute maximum intensity from the first step he took of chasing the football to making that play and to get it done with just a fraction of an inch.”

Three years ago against the Rams, Thomas was able to chase down Benny Cunningham on the one-yard line, force a fumble and create a touchback for the Seahawks. Thomas was able to pull off the same feat Sunday against Todd Gurley in the first half to save a touchdown and swing the momentum in Seattle’s favor.

In Week 5, Thomas finished with 7 tackles, a pass defensed and one forced fumble.

The Legion of Boom (@Earl_Thomas, @RSherman_25, @Kam_Chancellor) has now won 8 Defensive Player of the Week Awards since 2012 pic.twitter.com/j0ITuiXM13 — Randall Liu (@RLiuNFL) October 11, 2017

“He is playing great,” Carroll said. “He really is. Earl is playing terrific football. We have been raving about his return because he exceeded our expectations that were over the top, but he has matched it week after week after week and really playing great football. He has been very aggressive and he has really gone after a lot of stuff and he is causing problems back there.”

Thomas is tied for first on the team with three passes defensed, an interception and a forced fumble and second with 31 tackles on the year.

