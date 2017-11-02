Seahawks fortunate to have Bradley McDougald with Earl Thomas injured

Oct 8, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin (11) is defended by Seattle Seahawks defensive back Bradley McDougald (30) on a 27-yard touchdown run. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With free safety Earl Thomas sitting out practice this week with a hamstring pull, the Seattle Seahawks need to prepare for Sunday in case the All-Pro is unable to go come game time.



Coach Pete Carroll said at the beginning of the week, Bradley McDougald would hear his number called to step up for Thomas.



“Well very fortunately on our end of it, Bradley has been a starter in the league for years and he’s got the experience, the savvy, he is a playmaker, he is really tough, he’s a good tackler, and we have spotted him all over the place to do things in coverage as well as the running game,” Carroll said Wednesday. “He is just a really, really good football player to be able to set up. There is no question. We don’t have any hesitation in him playing or keeping the plan, principles intact or anything of that.”



The Seahawks were sorely tested at the end of last year when Thomas landed on the injured reserve, ending his season. Adding depth at the spot was a priority in case the unthinkable were to happen again.

“This was a guy that we were very fortunate to get in the offseason,” Carroll continued. “John [Schneider] figured this one out early on and he’s been a great addition to our team and now he is ready to go. He is excited about it and I’m anxious to see him play.”

Thomas has not been ruled out yet for Sunday, and Carroll said he won’t have any further updates until at least Friday when he hopes to see the free safety return to the practice field.



© 2017 KING-TV