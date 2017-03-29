Seahawks fielding Richard Sherman trade offers, Pete Carroll says

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman walks in the tunnel prior to the NFC Divisional playoff against the Atlanta Falcons at Georgia Dome. Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jason Getz, Jason Getz)

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says the team has fielded trade offers for cornerback Richard Sherman, ESPN reported Wednesday. But Carroll says the team isn't expected to make a move.

"I don't see anything happening at all. And I don't see anything happening with any other players, just the banter that's out there right now," Carroll reportedly said. "But it has been talked about."

General Manager John Schneider reportedly also said this week the team is listening to offers.

Sherman has two years left on his contract. His cap hit will be $13.6 million in 2017 and $13.2 million in 2018. But according to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks could save $9.2 million against the cap this season and $11 million next season if he is traded.

Sherman remains one of the top corners in the league, but some encounters on-and-off the field created tensions last season. Sherman lashed out at defensive coordinator Kris Richard after the defense gave up a big play during an October game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Then against the Los Angeles Rams in December, Sherman got upset at coaches after a failed Seahawks pass attempt from the 1-yard line. It harkened back to the Super Bowl XLIX loss in which Russell Wilson was intercepted at the 1-yard line, ending the game.

Sherman also got into a verbal altercation with 710 ESPN Seattle host Jim Moore lsat December during a press conference that was attended by dozens of media members. Sherman was heard, and recorded, telling Moore "I'll ruin your career" and threatened to have Moore's credentials revoked. After that, Sherman no longer took part in his weekly press conference. He would later dispute reporting of the exchange, saying "Who was there? Did anybody see it? Who was there? Who said it?"

Sherman reportedly told ESPN last week he is laughing off the trade rumors, adding "sometimes people need to see you gone to realize what you had."

It was revealed after the 2016 season that Sherman played the second half of the year with an MCL injury in his knee, but it was never listed on the weekly injury report.

Ever since the departure of Byron Maxwell following the 2014 season, the Seahawks have struggled to find a consistent cornerback option to play opposite Sherman. Although Seattle's biggest weakness is offensive line, some mock drafts have them selecting a cornerback in the first round this May.

© 2017 KING-TV