Seahawks fall in some power rankings despite 28-point win

SQuarterback Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks hands off to running back Eddie Lacy in the fourth quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on October 1, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) (Photo: Otto Greule Jr, 2017 Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks' blow out the Indianapolis Colts and what happens next? The 'Hawks actually fell in a few of the online power rankings.

USA TODAY dropped Seattle from No. 11 to No. 15 after the 46-18 win. And the reason appears to be all about the injuries.

“We’d suggest they consider a trade for Adrian Peterson, but he’d only get hurt … like every other Seattle running back since 2015,” USA TODAY wrote.

Breakout rookie running back Chris Carson was scheduled to have surgery for a leg fracture Tuesday. Seattle is expected to lean more on Thomas Rawls, who was inactive Sunday, and Eddie Lacy. Lacy had his best game as a Seahawk Sunday, carrying the ball 11 times for 52 yards. His only other carries -- five of them -- came in the season opener against Green Bay.

Starting defensive end Cliff Avril is also expected to be out for the forseeable future with a neck injury. Offensive lineman Rees Odhiambo was hospitalized overnight Sunday with what ESPN's Adam Schefter reported as a bruised heart.

CBS Sports dropped them three spots to No. 16, but with not much of an explanation as to why.

Bleacher Report dropped Seattle two spots to No. 19

"It's time for the Seattle Seahawks to turn it loose in the passing game. This is the best way for Seattle to put points on the board. Pass first. Run second. The team might have found something in J.D. McKissic at running back, but the line struggles to open holes when the passing game isn't backing defenses off."

Other power rankings were more kind to the Seahawks. Here's a rundown of where they ranked the 'Hawks and what they said.

ESPN: Up six spots to No. 6

"Aside from a hiccup against the Titans in Week 3, the Seattle defense has held opponents to 18 or fewer points three times so far this season. The Seahawks are 45-7-1 (.858) when holding opponents fewer than 20 points during the Russell Wilson era, which is the most such games in that time."

NFL.com: Up three spots to No. 14

"So, that got out of hand rather quickly. One second, it's a tie ballgame; the next, Bobby Wagner is rumbling into the end zone like Mack Strong. Wagner's touchdown off the strip job on Jacoby Brissett turned Sunday night's game in a matter of seconds. Seattle destroyed Indy in the second half. So why is Seattle not higher in the rankings? Pete Carroll's group looked sloppy in Nashville, and the Seahawks' lone win (prior to Sunday) was a narrow escape from the still-winless 49ers."

Sporting News: Up four spots to No. 14

"That's two straight big games for Russell Wilson as the Seahawks have gone back to their versatile, high-tempo attack to mask more of their line deficiencies. They should hope the Colts game also jump-started their defensive intimidation."

Yahoo! Sports: Up two spots to No. 10

"The Chris Carson injury stinks, because he is a fun player to watch, but you’d think the Seahawks are equipped to handle his absence. They have Eddie Lacy, Thomas Rawls, C.J. Prosise and even J.D. McKissic made nice plays on Sunday night."

Washington Post: Up seven to No. 13

"The Seahawks suddenly are an offensive juggernaut, with their 36-point second half against the Colts and their 73 points over the past two games. They must reassert their NFC West superiority when they face the resurgent Rams on Sunday in L.A."

Sports Illustrated: Up three to No. 10

