Seahawks end 2nd-longest TD drought to start season in team history

Wide receiver Paul Richardson of the Seattle Seahawks beats cornerback Rashard Robinson of the San Francisco 49ers to score a 9 yard touchdown during the game at CenturyLink Field on September 17, 2017. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images) (Photo: Stephen Brashear, 2017 Getty Images)

It seemed like an eternity before the Seattle Seahawks scored their first touchdown of the season. It turns out, it was almost historic.

With Russell Wilson's 9-yard touchdown pass to Paul Richardson with 7:06 to play in the fourth quarter of the team's second game of the season, it marked 113 minutes, 54 seconds before the Seahawks reached the end zone for the first time.

That's the second longest drought to start a season for the Seahawks.

The longest was 160 minutes and two seconds back in 2001. It wasn't until 4:58 left of the third quarter of the third game of the season that Seattle scored. It was a four-yard run by Shaun Alexander.

The previous second-longest drought to start a season was 102 minutes and three seconds. The Seahawks scored on a 2-yard John L. Williams run in the third quarter of their second game of the 1990 season against the L.A. Raiders.

Here are the five longest TD droughts to start a season in Seahawks history (in minutes and seconds)

