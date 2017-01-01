Seahawks edge 49ers 25-23

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up the regular season with a 25-23 win over the San Francisco 49ers. But with the Atlanta Falcons defeating the New Orleans Saints, the Seahawks will be home next week for the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

The Seahawks fell behind 14-3 in the first quarter, but then took control in the second and third quarters to take a 22-16 lead going into the fourth.





But up 25-16 midway through the final quarter, Russell Wilson was replaced by rookie Trevonne Boykin, likely to keep Wilson from getting injured. Seattle went 3-and-out, and the 49ers proceeded to score a touchdown on the next drive. Boykin stayed in and kept the Seahawks offense moving to eat up the final 5:37 to seal the game.

Seattle will play either next Saturday or Sunday at CenturyLink Field, with the date and time to be revealed Sunday night. They'll host either the Detroit Lions or Green Bay Packers -- whichever one wins the Sunday Night Football season finale. If the game ends in a tie, Seattle will host the Lions.

If the Seahawks win the wild card game next week, they'll head to Atlanta for the divisional round.

NOTES:

Russell Wilson finishes the season with 4,219 yards passing, breaking his own franchise record.

The 49ers outgained Seattle 154 yards to 10 in the first quarter, along with eight first downs to zero. But the Seahawks dominated the final three quarters: 366 yards to 99, and 18 first downs to 6. Seattle also forced two 49ers turnovers.

With primary returner Tyler Lockett done for the season following leg surgery, cornerback Richard Sherman was put in to return punts.

49ers general manager Trent Baalke confirmed he was fired by the organization. There were conflicting reports as to whether head coach Chip Kelly would also be fired after just one season. If he is let go, the 49ers will spend their offseason looking for their fourth head coach in four years.

