Seahawks DE McDowell sustained 'multiple injuries,' concussion in accident

Coach Pete Carroll finally provided some valuable insight into the injuries rookie Malik McDowell sustained during his vehicular accident in July. McDowell had tweeted his injuries were not life-threatening, but the team had provided no further updates.

“He had a serious accident,” Carroll explained during his Monday press conference. “He had multiple injuries, had an injury to his head. It’s going to be quite awhile and we’re going to have to wait it out.”

Carroll confirmed McDowell had a concussion but did not elaborate as to whether that was the extent of his head injury.

McDowell did not report for the start of training camp but arrived last week and was evaluated by the Seahawks’ medical staff, added to the active roster and placed on the team’s non-football injury list.

“We’re not looking for him getting back in the immediate – not even for the first game of the season, that kind of stuff, we’re going to wait it out and see how he does,” Carroll said.

Carroll said he has spoken to the family and now has a better understanding of the injuries, but is respecting their wishes in how things are discussed.

“He just turned 21, we gotta wait him out, he’s a real young kid,” Carroll continued. “So he’s got plenty of time to get well and all but we have to be sure and take care of him.”

After a brief stay in Seattle, McDowell has gone back home to Michigan to recover. Carroll said McDowell is walking but not able to participate in any additional workouts at this time.

“He feels fine, it’s very frustrating for him because he feels fine,” Carroll explained. “But he’s just got to make it through the recovery.”

Carroll gave no timeline for McDowell’s return.

