Seahawks DE Dion Jordan eyes return to practice

Nov 27, 2016; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins defensive end Dion Jordan (95) looks on from the sideline during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

With defensive end Cliff Avril’s injury status up in the air, the Seattle Seahawks could use a return from defensive end Dion Jordan.

Jordan was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list this season after receiving a pair of knee surgeries following his signing in April. The 27-year-old is eligible to come off the NFI list as early as next week when the Seahawks return from their bye week.

However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said Jordan won’t likely be available until late October.

“No, he won’t make it next week,” Carroll said in a press conference on Monday. “He is still a couple weeks away from us I think getting him back out there. But he is in full conditioning mode right now. He is in football conditioning mode with the trainers and the strength and conditioning staff. He is pushing it. We will see how far he can go and how fast he can go. We will just keep our fingers crossed for him. It has been a long haul for him and we are really pulling for him.”

Jordan, a first-round pick out of Oregon, signed with the Miami Dolphins in 2013. In his rookie debut, the defensive end appeared in 16 games, recording 26 tackles and two sacks.

Jordan, however, had multiple violations for performance-enhancing drugs over the next two years and was conditionally reinstated by the NFL in 2016. Despite his return, Jordan missed the 2016 NFL season after undergoing knee surgery.

The Seahawks signed Jordan to a one-year contract in April, just two weeks after he was cut by the Dolphins.

Seattle has been patient with veteran defensive end Cliff Avril, who could be out for the rest of the season. Avril suffered a neck/spine injury against the Indianapolis Colts and has been undergoing additional testing to determine his outlook.

Jordan’s return could certainly aid the defensive line during Avril’s absence, but there’s no telling how much he will be able to contribute in his first game back. Jordan’s last NFL game was played in Dec. 2014 with the Dolphins.

