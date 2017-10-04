Seahawks DE Cliff Avril ruled out Sunday, continues to deal with neck injury

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 1: Defensive end Cliff Avril #56 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field after being checked on by training staff in the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks will be without one of their top defenders heading into Seattle’s Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

Seahawks defensive end Cliff Avril will sit out of Sunday’s contest, according to head coach Pete Carroll. The Pro Bowl defensive end suffered a neck injury during Seattle’s 46-18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

“Cliff’s not going to play this week,” Carroll said on Wednesday. “We’re going to take sometime to make sure we’re evaluating him well like we talked about and gonna hold him out.”

Carroll said on Monday that Avril could be out for “awhile,” as he is dealing with stingers and numbness in his hands. The Seahawks defensive end was kicked in the chin by Indianapolis quarterback Jacoby Brissett when he went to make a tackle during the first quarter of last Sunday’s game.

Avril has played in all four games for the Seahawks so far this season, tallying two tackles and a sack.

The good news is that the Seahawks have a bye in Week 6, so if Avril continues to show improvement over the next few weeks, he will only miss one game.

Until then, the Seahawks have signed defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson to add depth during Avril’s absence. Jefferson was waived by Seattle before the regular season and played on the Rams’ practice squad until his signing.

