Seahawks DE Cliff Avril expected to be placed on the injured reserve

SEATTLE, WA - OCTOBER 1: Defensive end Cliff Avril #56 of the Seattle Seahawks walks off the field after being checked on by training staff in the first quarter of the game against the Indianapolis Colts. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Defensive end Cliff Avril is expected to be placed on the injured reserve as a result of a serious neck injury he suffered in the Seattle Seahawks prime-time win over the Indianapolis Colts.

“Cliff Avril will go on IR,” coach Pete Carroll told SiriusXM NFL Radio on Wednesday. “He’s seeing a bunch of doctors, seriously looking at a big decision.”

Avril was accidentally knocked in the chin by Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett in the first quarter and left the game experiencing numbness common with stingers. The defensive end has been sidelined since his injury but did travel with the team to face the Rams in Los Angeles before the bye week.

“There is a little bit that we are continuing to help him look and figure out what comes next,” Carroll told reporters during his Tuesday press conference. “I can’t say anything to you today, but maybe the next couple of days we will know more. He’s continuing to see specialists to make sure he knows what his situation is and we are encouraging all of that. We really don’t have any official update for you yet.”

Avril, a 10-year veteran, has been an integral part of the Seahawks defense since signing with the team as a free agent in 2013. He was named to his first Pro Bowl following the 2016 season.

The Seahawks have yet to make an official announcement.

