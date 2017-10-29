Seahawks consider trading TE Jimmy Graham to get left tackle: Report

Jimmy Graham TD catch Al Bello Getty Images Sport (Photo: Custom)

The Seattle Seahawks may trade tight end Jimmy Graham before Tuesday's trade deadline in an effort to get a left tackle, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning.

Rapoport also says the Seahawks have been in talks about acquiring Houston Texans left tackle Duane Brown. The Texans play the Seahawks Sunday.

Brown held out the first seven weeks of the season. He reported to the Texans this week.

Rapoport reports one of the reasons for considering Graham is the salary cap. The Seahawks would save $10 million against the cap if they trade Graham. Seattle has $1.76 million in cap space this season, according to OverTheCap.com.

Graham is in the final year of his contract.

Graham has 24 catches on 41 targets for 230 yards and two touchdowns this season. He's averaging a career-low 9.6 yards per catch this season.



