Seahawks bring back LB Mike Morgan

The Seahawks have brought back veteran linebacker Mike Morgan. The free agent was still looking for a team when the Hawks announced they've signed him today.
Congrats to Mike Morgan for signing with the @Seahawks today! @Mike17mo pic.twitter.com/uUWIjWuQWO— Reign Sports (@reign_sports) July 31, 2017
The 29-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Seattle. The Hawks initially signed him as a free agent rookie out of USC.
He's collected 69 total tackles in his career with the Seahawks. Morgan started 9 games at strong side linebacker this past season. He's also been a part of the special teams during his career with the team.
Seattle waived linebacker Arthur Brown to make room for Morgan on the 90-man roster.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs