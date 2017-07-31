Seahawks bring back LB Mike Morgan

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker Mike Morgan (57) carries the 12th man flag as the Seattle Seahawks take the field for Super Bowl XLIX. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have brought back veteran linebacker Mike Morgan. The free agent was still looking for a team when the Hawks announced they've signed him today.

The 29-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Seattle. The Hawks initially signed him as a free agent rookie out of USC.

He's collected 69 total tackles in his career with the Seahawks. Morgan started 9 games at strong side linebacker this past season. He's also been a part of the special teams during his career with the team.

Seattle waived linebacker Arthur Brown to make room for Morgan on the 90-man roster.

