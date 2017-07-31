KING
Seahawks bring back LB Mike Morgan

Joel Knip , KING 4:53 PM. PDT July 31, 2017

The Seahawks have brought back veteran linebacker Mike Morgan.  The free agent was still looking for a team when the Hawks announced they've signed him today.

The 29-year-old has spent the past six seasons with Seattle.  The Hawks initially signed him as a free agent rookie out of USC.

He's collected 69 total tackles in his career with the Seahawks.  Morgan started 9 games at strong side linebacker this past season.   He's also been a part of the special teams during his career with the team.

Seattle waived linebacker Arthur Brown to make room for Morgan on the 90-man roster.

