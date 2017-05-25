Seahawks' Bennett rips ESPN for Sherman-Carroll-Wilson feud article

Head coach Pete Carroll of the Seattle Seahawks talks to Russell Wilson and Richard Sherman during their preseason game against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Alameda County Coliseum on September 1, 2016. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett is ripping an ESPN article that claims cornerback Richard Sherman has been in an ongoing feud with head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson since the team's Super Bowl XLIX loss.

Wilson was intercepted at the one-yard line in the closing seconds. A touchdown would have given the Seahawks back-to-back championships. Wickersham says it's taken a toll inside the locker room. Here is an excerpt:

"According to interviews with numerous current and former Seahawks players, coaches and staffers, few have taken it harder than Richard Sherman. He has told teammates and friends that he believes the Seahawks should have won multiple Super Bowls by now. And with just one trophy and the window closing fast, he has placed responsibility for that failing on the two faces of the franchise: Wilson and Carroll. Sherman, who like Wilson declined comment for this story, thinks Carroll hasn't held Wilson or many young Seahawks to the defense's championship standard. He's been disillusioned not only by that single play more than two years earlier but also by his coach's and quarterback's response to it."

There was no immediate comment from Sherman, but Bennett on Twitter called the article "gossip" and "trash" worthy of TMZ.

https://t.co/oyFZxuSLHx @espn @ESPNNFL this article is trash and should be on tmz it's all gossip I'm Surprised this came from you — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017

Bennett also defended Wilson on Twitter as a great teammate, even though the article suggests that some players get frustrated with Wilson when the offense struggles to score then he puts a positive spin on it. Wickersham writes that some players want Carroll to openly call Wilson out.

I love @DangeRussWilson great teammate n friend and even better human .I was at his house last week and he gave me BBQ ribs — Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) May 25, 2017

