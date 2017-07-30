Seahawks announce top-pick Malik McDowell injured in vehicular accident

Jun 13, 2017; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell (94) carries helmets back to the locker room following a minicamp practice at the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Malik McDowell did not participate in the team’s first day of training camp.

According to head coach Pete Carroll, McDowell, the first player selected by the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft, suffered an injury during a offseason vehicular accident and is being treated in Michigan.

The Seahawks released a statement regarding McDowell’s status on Twitter:

“Unfortunately, Malik McDowell was involved in a vehicular accident in which he suffered an injury during the NFL break period. As a precautionary measure, Malik has remained back in Michigan under the care of physicians there. Our medical people have been in constant communication with his physicians and have been monitoring the situation. At this point it is important for Malik to stay at home and rest. We consider this a long-term relationship and will do whatever is in the best interest of Malik. We look forward to Malik’s return to Seattle and will update you with any changes.”

Mike Garafolo and James Palmer of the NFL Network later reported that McDowell was involved in an ATV-related incident and suffered a concussion and facial injuries.

Seahawks DL Malik McDowell was injured in an ATV accident, suffered a concussion and facial injuries, sources tell me and @JamesPalmerTV. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 30, 2017

Carroll was unable to say whether McDowell’s injuries would keep him from playing this season.

The Seahawks also said they are respecting the McDowell’s family wishes and not disclosing any more information at this time. We will keep you updated on Seahawks Wire as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KING-TV