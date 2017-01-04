Seahawks add kick returner Devin Hester for playoff run

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Devin Hester runs with the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half at EverBank Field. Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

RENTON, Wash. - The Seattle Seahawks appear to be adding record-setting kick returner Devin Hester to their roster for the postseason.

The Seahawks had not formally announced the move as of Wednesday morning, but Hester posted a photo of his locker inside the Seahawks locker room to Instagram on Tuesday night and the message "I guess God has another chapter in my book of life."

Hester played 14 games for Baltimore this season before being released in December. He is the third-leading punt returner in NFL history and was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2006, 2007, 2010 and 2014. He has an NFL-record 20 touchdowns on kick returns.



Seattle's need for a return man emerged when Tyler Lockett suffered a broken leg in the Week 16 loss to Arizona. Seattle used a mix of players in the regular season finale against San Francisco, including cornerback Richard Sherman as a punt returner.

While Hester, 34, no longer has the breakaway ability he once had, his experience gives the Seahawks some relief when it comes to the return game because he'll make good decisions.

