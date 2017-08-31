Seahawks receiver Jermaine Kearse, Cornerback Jeremy Lane, and running back Alex Collins (Credit: Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports Images)

It isn't just wide receiver Jermaine Kearse the Seahawks might be looking to trade. The team is also "actively" gauging the trade value of cornerback Jeremy Lane and running back Alex Collins, in addition to Kearse NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday morning, citing sources.

#Seahawks continue to actively gauge trade values, with talks involving CB Jeremy Lane, RB Alex Collins & WR Jermaine Kearse, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2017

ESPN's Dianna Russini first reported Wednesday that the Seahawks were looking into possibly trading Kearse, also citing sources.

Sources say Seattle is trying to trade wideout Jermaine Kearse #Seahawks — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) August 30, 2017

The Seahawks wrap up the preseason Thursday against the Raiders. The final preseason game is usually the last chance for the backups to prove they deserve a spot on the 53-man roster. Some starters might play one series, but most of them will sit for this one.

Lane has been Seattle's top nickel cornerback and has spent time off-and-on as a starter opposite Richard Sherman. But rookie Shaquill Griffin has received good reviews, and the team added veteran Tramaine Brock recently.

There was a lot of hope for Collins when he was drafted in 2016, but the running back battle this season is tight. Former Packer Eddie Lacy is a lock for the team, and it looks like 7th-round draft pick Chris Carson will make a roster spot, too. Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise are also in the mix, but injury issues remain a concern with them.

As for Kearse, the wide receiver is also locked in a tight battle. He's been known for making some mind-blowing catches in his career, but he's also had a reputation for mind-numbing drops.

The Seahawks will have six receivers, at most, for game days. Doug Baldwin and Tyler Lockett will be on the roster for sure. Paul Richardson could also make the team, although injuries are an issue for him. Media covering the Seahawks have suggested undrafted third-year receiver Kasen Williams, 6-foot 6-inch target Tanner McEvoy, and second-year receiver Kenny Lawler could also make the team.

Kearse's cap hit is $4 million this season and $6.8 million in 2018.

Neither Rapoport nor Russini has said what the Seahawks are looking for, but the offensive line is always a need for this team. They lost starting left tackle George Fant for the season with a torn ACL two weeks ago.

