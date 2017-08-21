Seahawks acquire offensive tackle Matt Tobin from the Philadelphia Eagles

Sep 1, 2016; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles guard Matt Tobin (64) on the sidelines against the New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles defeated the Jets, 14-6. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks traded for offensive lineman Matt Tobin of the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday following the team’s practice.

The Seahawks traded a 2018 fifth-round pick to acquire Tobin and will also get back a 2018 seventh-round pick in exchange.

Tobin, an undrafted free agent out of Iowa, has appeared in 42 games with 21 NFL career starts since entering the league in 2013. The versatile offensive lineman has 15 starts at right guard, five at left guard and one at tight end.

The move comes just days after Seahawks starting left tackle George Fant was injured in the team’s 20-13 preseason win over the Vikings. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll announced Fant is expected to undergo season-ending ACL/MCL surgery on Monday.

Carroll was hesistant to say who would fill Fant’s spot in a press conference following Monday’s practice, but suggested second-year player Rees Odhiambo and rookie Ethan Pocic would get their shot. He said left guard Luke Joeckel would remain at his current position.

Tobin appeared on Philadelphia’s Injured Reserve list last December with an MCL sprain. If healthy, Tobin will likely get his chance to contend for playing time on the team’s offensive line.

