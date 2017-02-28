Seahawks: A couple big name running backs just hit the market

Adrian Peterson of the Minnesota Vikings carries the ball as defender Jake Ryan #47 of the Green Bay Packers pursues him during their game on September 18, 2016 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) (Photo: Hannah Foslien, 2016 Getty Images)

SEATTLE – After a 2016 season that saw the Seahawks struggle to keep their young running back corps healthy, two big name veterans just hit the market that Seattle might be able to get at a discount.

Former league MVP Adrian Peterson was let go by the Minnesota Vikings Tuesday after 10 years with the team. Peterson, 31, would have been paid $18 million if the team picked up his 2017 option. He’s coming off a season in which he missed 13 games due to a torn meniscus.

He missed 15 games in 2014 while on the commissioner’s exempt list after a child abuse allegation.

The Kansas City Chiefs also released four-time Pro Bowl running back Jamaal Charles in a salary cap move. Charles, 30, leaves as the Chiefs’ all-time rushing leader. But injuries have slowed him down. He tore his left ACL in 2011 and the right ACL in 2015. He played in just eight of 32 games the past two seasons. That made the $6 million he was due in 2017 too high a price.

The offensive line remains a concern for the Seahawks and, if it can’t get fixed this offseason, some veteran help at running back couldn’t hurt.

The Seahawks’ backs had their own injury problems last season.

Thomas Rawls played in only three regular season games and two playoff games after an early season fibula injury.

Rookie C.J. Prosise showed flashes of brilliance, but was also limited to three regular season games due to a scapula injury.

USA TODAY’s Lindsay H. Jones and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

