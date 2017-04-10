Seahawks 2017 preseason schedule released

Photo by: Matt Kartozian/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Matt Kartozian, Custom)

The Seattle Seahawks 2017 preseason schedule was released Monday.

The Seahawks will visit the Chargers in their new Los Angeles home in Week 1.

Back in Seattle, they'll host the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs in weeks 2 and 3 respectively.

The Seahawks end the preseason at the Oakland Raiders.

The regular season schedule is expected to be released as early as next week.

