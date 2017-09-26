Seahawk Tyler Lockett dedicates playground in Seattle

Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett beamed and preschoolers cheered as the wide receiver tried out the slide on the playground he helped dedicate Tuesday at White Center Heights Elementary School in Seattle.

"It's good to stay active," Lockett told the kids.

The playground was funded by a $15,000 grant from UnitedHealthcare to Lockett's Dreambuilders program.

The playground will provide the nearly 30 Pre-K students at the school with plenty of places to climb and slide that are age- and size-appropriate.

"We want to help people live healthier lives," said UnitedHealthcare's regional CEO Claire Verity, "and part of that is giving them a place to do so."

Lockett said the playground project is a way for him to give back to the community and help kids enjoy their childhood.

The Seahawk declined to talk about the current controversy over players protesting the national anthem at NFL games.

"I'd rather stay on this subject, because this is what matters right now," said Locket, turning to rejoin the kids on the slide.

© 2017 KING-TV