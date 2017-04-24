Schneider: Seahawks have moved past Richard Sherman trade

Richard Sherman #25 of the Seattle Seahawks leaves the field after defeating the Detroit Lions 26-6 in the NFC Wild Card game at CenturyLink Field on January 7, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jonathan Ferrey/Getty Images) (Photo: Jonathan Ferrey, 2017 Getty Images)

It looks like cornerback Richard Sherman is staying put in Seattle.

General manager John Schneider said Monday that unless the team gets a whopper of an offer from another team, a trade won't be happening this offseason.

"Right now we've kind of moved past it. If someone calls and goes crazy with something, we'll discuss it," SeattlePI.com's Stephen Cohen reported.

The possibility of a trade has been one of the biggest stories in the league leading up to Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

Sherman is reportedly attending voluntary workouts at the VMAC after skipping it last week.

