Russell Wilson teaches kids to 'MakeEmMiss' at Nike camp in China

Photo: USA Today Sports Images (Photo: Dale Zanine, Dale Zanine)

Russell Wilson’s international fan base just grew a little bit larger.

The Seattle Seahawks quarterback traveled overseas on Monday to Shanghai where he hosted a Nike-sponsored football camp for his 12th Man fans. Wilson recently announced he’d be traveling to China to scope out sites to potentially hold a quarterback camp next year, according to ESPN.

The NFL Star took to Instagram to share clips of the MakeEmMiss camp, including one photo where he was surrounded by dozens of camp attendees wearing his No. 3 jersey.

Amazing day @NIKE Shanghai Campus! Go to TraceMe.com to see our trip in China A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

In another clip, Wilson is pictured running with the kids during a drill and holding his arms out like a “Seahawk.”

“Good job,” Wilson told the camp’s participants after sprinting across the finish line. “You guys are warmer now. OK. Time to play some football.”

Teaching the kids to "MakeEmMiss" all the way in China with @Nike #TraceMe www.TraceMe.com A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 17, 2017 at 8:42pm PDT

It’s been a busy week for the Seahawks quarterback who wrapped up hosting his third Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards before boarding his flight to China.

Wilson was also seen at the ESPYs last week when he presented the Best Male Athlete award to Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Russell Westbrook.

‪Get a backstage pass at the #ESPYS at TraceMe.com! #TraceMe ‬ A post shared by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Jul 12, 2017 at 7:22pm PDT

The Seahawks quarterback is expected to continue his travels to Beijing where he has partnered with Alibaba Group on another meet-and-greet event.

© 2017 KING-TV