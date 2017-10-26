Russell Wilson says Seahawks have to be lights-out in fourth quarter

Oct 1, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) celebrates with tight end Luke Willson (82) celebrates throwing a touchdown pass to Willson during the fourth quarter. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks have been a second-half team all year long. Seattle has outscored opponents 53-9 in the fourth quarter, compared to only nine points in the first quarter through six games.

While it’s obvious the Seahawks would love to get off to a quicker start in the first half, quarterback Russell Wilson says it’s just as important to perform in the final quarter of games.

“We always want to play better early, that’ll help us a little bit, but I will say that to play championship football, you have to be great in the fourth quarter,” Wilson said on Thursday. “You have to be relentless, you have to be lights-out, and I think that’s a mentality that we have in a sense that no matter what the circumstances are, no matter what the score is or whatever, in that fourth quarter, we’re going to put our foot down and try to do everything we can to be great out there and to be perfect, really.”

Head coach Pete Carroll echoed Wilson’s comments on Monday, saying he’d rather the Seahawks finish strong together, than lose momentum late in games.

“It’s playing together as we finish these games; we’ve all noted that we haven’t played as smooth early in games, but we have finished very well,” Carroll said. “That will be hugely important as we go through the schedule and all of these games will call for that, and that’s why it has been such a big deal to us.

“It’d be nice to start a little cleaner and all of that, but really, it’s about how you finish.”

The Seahawks [4-2] have been able to slide by with slow starts and stunning finishes throughout six games, but will face another offensive challenge in Week 8 as they host the Houston Texans [3-3].

The Texans have the third-best scoring offense in the league with 29.5 points per game and have scored at least 33 points in the last four games.

