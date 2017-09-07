Russell Wilson on going to Green Bay: 'It's not supposed to be easy'

Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WS, USA; Green Bay Packers defensive end Datone Jones (95) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) at Lambeau Field. Mandatory credit: Jim Matthews/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Seahawks are just days away from their first game of the 2017 NFL season and it won’t be an easy one. The Seahawks will face longtime rivals, the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson spoke to the media on Thursday about the first game of the season and what it’s like to play at Lambeau Field.

“It’s always difficult, its not supposed to be easy,” Wilson said following Thursday’s practice. “We’re playing a great football team with so much great tradition and their crowd is phenomenal.”

The last time the Seahawks played at Green Bay was in Dec. 2016. Wilson struggled in the match up–throwing five interceptions and scoring only one touchdown.

Despite his struggles last season in Green Bay, Wilson is up to the challenge that this year’s match up will hold.

“We’re excited about it.” Wilson said. “We’re excited about the challenge. Our offensive line is doing tremendous job studying, tremendous job blocking. They did a great job all preseason. We play a terrific defense everyday in our defense gets us prepared for a lot of different things.”

Over his five-year NFL career, the Seahawks starting quarterback has thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions with a completion percentage of 59.3 percent against the Packers.

Wilson will, however, be without one of his favorite targets on Sunday. Just before roster cutdowns last week, Jermaine Kearse was traded to the New York Jets for defensive end Sheldon Richardson. Wilson and Kearse combined for some of the Seahawks most memorable plays over the last three seasons.

“I’ve talked to Jermaine a good amount since the whole situation happened,” Wilson said. “To lose someone that you’ve played so much great football with, made so many clutch plays with, he’s just an unbelievable person.”

The Seahawks kick off the season at 10:25 a.m. PT in Green Bay on Sunday. Hopefully Wilson will have better luck this time around.

© 2017 KING-TV