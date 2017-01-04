Rumored Seattle 'Lion's bar' supports Seahawks

Norm's Eatery and Ale House in Seattle's Fremont neighborhood. (Photo: KING)

SEATTLE – Sure, the Seahawks dominate the local landscape, but in a city this size you’d expect at least one watch party safe haven for every NFL team.

That includes the Detroit Lions, the team slated to play Seattle in the Wild Card Round Saturday.

A simple internet search for Lions bars would lead you to Norm’s Eatery and Ale House in Fremont, but bartender Heather Garcia said that’s an internet hoax.

“I think it’s a prank or maybe someone just wanted one so they chose us,” said Gracia, who claims to be a Hawks fan. “That’s so weird. That’s not a thing.”

“This is a dog bar, man,” one patron said of the dog-friendly bar. “Cats and dogs and lions don’t mix.”

Garcia clarified the bar would gladly let Lions fans inside, but they'd be surrounded by 12s.

The only place where we could find lions fans was at the Woodland Park Zoo – at the lion exhibit. There Rath Mann clarified he liked the animals at the zoo, and “not the team the Seahawks are facing this Saturday."

