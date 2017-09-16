Rookie Nazair Jones continues 'taking strides' after strong showing in Week 1

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 10: Nazair Jones #92 of the Seattle Seahawks runs after intercepting a pass thrown by Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

On Seattle Seahawks rookie Nazair Jones’ first snap of his NFL debut last Sunday against Green Bay, the defensive tackle intercepted Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and returned the interception for a 64-yard touchdown.

Not a bad way to kick off your NFL career.

The apparent touchdown was later nullified due to multiple calls against teammates Jeremy Lane and Cliff Avril, but that shouldn’t steal Jones’ thunder–it was a big play.

Avril has been particularly impressed with Jones so far and commended the rookie for the big interception in his NFL debut.

“Man, big shout out to Big Naz man, his first NFL play, he gets an interception,” Avril said following practice Wednesday. “That is pretty cool. I just got to see him grow though. I see him grow every day.”

Avril continued: “The coaches are on him, we are on him as veterans because we know what we need out of him and he has taken strides forward. He is making some plays, as you can see. He is learning the game. He is learning the play book. He is in tuned with what is going on, so that is the first start for a young player and he is taking some strides.”

Jones, a third-round pick out of North Carolina, has shown his versatility with the Seahawks. He received a bump in Seattle’s depth chart after rookie Malik McDowell was injured in an ATV incident, and so far, the 22-year old has taken advantage of his opportunities.

Jones’ touchdown may have been called back against Green Bay, but he’ll have plenty of chances this regular season to make one count, including this Sunday when the Seahawks host division rivals the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field.

