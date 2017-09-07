Rookie CB Shaquill Griffin prepares for regular-season debut 'like a veteran'

Aug 25, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive back Shaquill Griffin (26) reacts to a snap against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks rookie Shaquill Griffin continues to impress veteran cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman, who worked alongside Griffin during the team’s training camp and preseason, raved about the 2017 third-round pick’s meticulous study habits ahead of Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Green Bay Packers.

“He is poised. He is poised,” Sherman said. “He studies the game the right way. He actually came up to me today in meetings and it was a point I had already got because we play in Green Bay it feels like every year, but he came up to me with like a tip and I thought it was hilarious and he was like ‘yeah when the tight end’s right here and the receiver’s right here,’ I said OK, go ahead, go ahead, you know give it to me, but I think it is just a testament to his maturity and how he approaches the game and how he prepares.”

Sherman added: “He prepares like a starter, he prepares like a veteran. He is getting tips that we found, but I don’t know if I would have found them my rookie year and that is awesome.”

The rookie cornerback is listed as third on the Seahawks depth chart, behind Jeremy Lane and Richard Sherman. Griffin will likely play out wide while on downs, while Lane moves in to cover the slot.

Griffin will have quite the test come Sunday when the Seahawks face Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Rodgers is known to target the man playing opposite of Sherman and will certainly not go easy on Griffin in his regular-season debut.

We’ll have to wait and see if Griffin is up to the challenge.

