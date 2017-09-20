Richard Sherman says NFL injury report just for gamblers

Sep 17, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll celebrates following a touchdown against the 49ers during the fourth quarter. Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) reacts Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Richard Sherman again took shots at the NFL, saying the injury reports that teams are required to produce each week are simply to help gamblers.



Sherman has been listed on the injury report each of the first two weeks this season, first with a thigh injury and last week with a hamstring injury. He was not listed at all last year even though Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed after the season that Sherman had played through a significant knee injury, which led to concerns that Seattle was not being accurate in its reporting.



Sherman said Wednesday that he believes the injury report is just to help set point spreads on games. "I thought we weren't a gambling league and we were against all those things. But our injury report is specifically to make sure the gamblers get their odds right," he said.



Sherman joked that this week he would be listed with a toe injury.

