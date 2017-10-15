Richard Sherman reacts as Aaron Rodgers injures shoulder in game vs. Vikings

Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) greets Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) following the game at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

It’s a bye week for the Seattle Seahawks, which means on Sunday, players are sitting around the television just like us watching football.

One game that’s on at Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman’s house is the Green Bay Packers vs. Minnesota Vikings Week 6 matchup.

In the first quarter of Sunday’s game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers took a hard hit from Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr after a throw and was carted to the locker room.

Sherman, who watched the incident unfold, took to Twitter to send Rodgers well-wishes.

Damn I hope @AaronRodgers12 is ok! The league is better when he’s healthy. Praying for you. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) October 15, 2017

The Seahawks and Packers aren’t exactly friendly rivals on the field, but Sherman can certainly appreciate Rodgers’ greatness and what he brings to the NFL.

As for Rodgers, the quarterback is currently listed as questionable to return with a shoulder injury against the Vikings.

The Seahawks and Packers last met in September to open the season, when Rodgers and his team celebrated a 17-9 win. The two teams are not expected to meet this season, but could potentially see one another in the playoffs come January.

