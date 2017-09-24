Richard Sherman penalized three times on same play

eattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) during warm ups before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was called for three penalties on the same play Sunday vs. the Tennessee Titans, and got dangerously close to getting ejected after complaining to the referees.

It happened late in the first quarter when safety Kam Chancellor intercepted Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Sherman was flagged for pass interference against Titans receiver Eric Decker before the interception.

As Chancellor started to return the pick, Sherman was flagged again for holding against Decker.

After the play ended, Sherman took his helmet off, which is illegal, and started complaining to the officials. That brought another flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The referee warned that another unsportsmanlike conduct on Sherman would get him ejected. Moments after that, Sherman continued following the officials and yelling. His Seahawks teammates had to hold him back.

Early in the second quarter, Sherman was penalized again for a personal foul after a sideline hit on Mariota. Seahawks defensive end Sheldon Richardson was also flagged for a personal foul on that play. Two Titans offensive linemen were also called for unsportsmanlike conduct after the two teams got into it following the play.

Sherman made headlines last season for getting visibly upset on the field during games, notably after bad plays by the Seahawks.

© 2017 KING-TV