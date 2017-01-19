Report: Seahawks could lose 2nd round pick for not disclosing Sherman injury

The Seattle Seahawks could lose their second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft for not disclosing Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman's knee injury, reports ESPN.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed on Monday during a news conference that Sherman played half the season with an MCL injury.
The league already gave the Seahawks a fifth-round forfeiture in September for repeating violating the rules governing off-season workouts. Sources tell ESPN that an "elevation" of that penalty to a second-round forfeiture is under "serious consideration."
