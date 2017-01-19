Report: Seahawks could lose 2nd round pick for not disclosing Sherman injury

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman (25) walks off the field after losing to the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Divisional playoff at Georgia Dome. Atlanta won 36-20. Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Brett Davis)

The Seattle Seahawks could lose their second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft for not disclosing Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman's knee injury, reports ESPN.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed on Monday during a news conference that Sherman played half the season with an MCL injury.

The league already gave the Seahawks a fifth-round forfeiture in September for repeating violating the rules governing off-season workouts. Sources tell ESPN that an "elevation" of that penalty to a second-round forfeiture is under "serious consideration."

