KING
Close

Report: Seahawks could lose 2nd round pick for not disclosing Sherman injury

KING 11:40 AM. PST January 19, 2017

The Seattle Seahawks could lose their second-round draft pick in the 2017 NFL draft for not disclosing Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman's knee injury, reports ESPN.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed on Monday during a news conference that Sherman played half the season with an MCL injury.

The league already gave the Seahawks a fifth-round forfeiture in September for repeating violating the rules governing off-season workouts. Sources tell ESPN that an "elevation" of that penalty to a second-round forfeiture is under "serious consideration."

Read the full story on ESPN.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories