Rees Odhiambo could play against Rams Sunday after scary hospital visit

Rees Odhiambo could go from hospital bed to the Seattle Seahawks starting lineup come Sunday as the Seahawks face the Rams in Los Angeles.

According to offensive line coach Tom Cable, Odhiambo, who was a full participant in practice on Wednesday, could play in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

“It looks like it, yeah,” Cable said when asked if Odhiambo would be available to play against the Rams. “We’re trying to take care of him this week and get him ready for Sunday.”

Odhiambo took a hard hit to the chest from Colts linebacker Jabaal Sheard during the third quarter of Seattle’s 46-18 win over Indianapolis, but didnt miss an offensive snap after that.

The Seahawks left tackle was taken to the hospital when he experienced trouble breathing in the locker room following the game and was released from the hospital on Monday with a bruised sternum.

Odhiambo, however, did not practice on Thursday. If he is unable to go on Sunday, Matt Tobin or Isaiah Battle would likely assume his responsibilities.

For now, things look positive for Odhimabo, and his return would certainly be welcomed against the Rams formidable front seven, who the Seahawks have struggled against in recent years.

