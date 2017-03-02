Rawls, Prosise to compete for Seahawks starting job, Carroll says

Seahawks running backs Thomas Rawls (34) and C.J. Prosise (22). (Credit: Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports Images)

SEATTLE -- Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll saidThursday that running backs Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise will battle for the starting spot in camp this summer.

"Our team is all about competition and every time we come back to camp it's going to start all over again," said Carroll at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. "Guys have made statements of who they are, and then they have to come back and reestablish that and then take it as far as they can. There's nothing in the way of C.J. Thomas Rawls is a terrific player on our team, too, who had a very difficult season. He was banged up all year. So those two guys come back to camp really rarin' to go and we're looking forward to that."

Rawls came into the 2016 season as the heir to Marshawn Lynch. But a fibula injury limited him to just three regular season games and two playoff games.

Prosise, a rookie who showed flashes of promise, was also sidelined after suffering a scapula injury. He played in three regular season games.

Copyright 2017 KING