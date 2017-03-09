Pro Bowl guard Lang to visit Seahawks: Report

Dec 11, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers guard T.J. Lang (70) during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field. Green Bay won 38-10. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks will talk with free agent guard T.J. Lang as they try to improve an offensive line that struggled last season.

Lang, who has played for the Green Bay Packers since 2009, is set to visit the Seahawks and Detroit Lions, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Despite that, Packers general manager Ted Thompson reportedly is confident Lang will return to Green Bay.

Lang went to his first Pro Bowl in 2016.

The Seahawks need to make improvements to an offensive line that had a hard time protecting Russell Wilson. Seattle's run game also finished 21st in the league in 2016 after ranking in the top four in each of the previous four years.

