Play made famous by Seahawks now banned by NFL

SEATTLE -- A spectacular defensive play made famous by Seahawks stars Kam Chancellor and Bobby Wagner is now banned by the NFL.
The league's owners voted Tuesday to prevent players from leaping over offensive linemen to block field goals and extra points, citing safety concerns.
The move first got major attention when Seahawks safety Kam Chancellor did it twice in a 2014 playoff game against the Carolina Panthers.
.@Kam_Chancellor hurdles the ENTIRE line. Twice.— NFL (@NFL) January 11, 2015
But misses the FG block. Twice: #CARvsSEA pic.twitter.com/N2pgXzASDy
Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner also did it last season, blocking a field goal in that epic 6-6 tie ball game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday Night Football.
Up.— NFL (@NFL) October 24, 2016
And over.
And BLOCKED by @BWagz54.
Wow. #SEAvsAZ https://t.co/I5aRt3kVyG
Other teams have also copied the move with varying levels of success. The Denver Broncos won a tight game with the New Orleans Saints last season after blocking an extra point and returning it for a two-point conversion.
After review, the call of the field stands.— NFL (@NFL) November 13, 2016
Leap the line.
Block the extra point.
Take the lead.
Wow. #DENvsNO https://t.co/yX5QdVQ2Bn
On the NFL's own website, the Wagner block is posted with the title "Can't Miss Play." But it will be missing from games from now on.
