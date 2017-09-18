Pete Carroll has 'very high expectations' for rookie RB Chris Carson

Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson (32) rushes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Chris Carson continues to impress early in his career with the Seattle Seahawks. On Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers, Carson carried the ball a team-high 20 times.

“I think we can have very high expectations for Chris’ play,” Carroll said during his Monday press conference. “Now that we have looked at him all through camp and nothing’s changed, his style, approach, his toughness and all of that. Everything he has done has been very very consistent so I think he can continue to go, he didn’t have any problem carrying it 20 times.”

“I’ve told you he’s a good pass blocker,” Carroll added. “He’ll do better in weeks ahead than he has done in this last game, but he has done everything that we have asked of him so we are going to keep going with him and mix him in with the fellas.”

With his team-high 20 carries, Carson also led the team in rushing yards (93), yards per carry (4.7) and longest carry (16 yards). Carson gained a cohort as Thomas Rawls returned from an ankle injury. “We are happy with the guys that are going,” Carroll said. “Thomas got his start, got going, he’s out there playing and that’s kinda what we were hoping to get done and now we can move ahead with that.”

Rawls’ roll in Sunday’s game was slight, rushing only five times for four yards. Carson and Rawls were without fellow running back Eddie Lacy when he was listed as a healthy inactive for Week 2. Carroll was asked about Lacy’s outlook moving forward.

“I think right in there,” Carroll said. “It’s really unfortunate that we had to make that move because I want Eddie playing. We did it to make sure we would get Thomas up and a couple things we were concerned about so we’ll see, each week is a new story for us.”

Carroll was pressed on if there was an issue with carrying four or five running backs on the active roster and getting them all involved in the game.

“Well, yeah there is at times,” Carroll said. “It depends on the rest of the roster and who we can get up and who we can’t get up so it’s a weekly challenge for us to figure that out. We want everybody up, but you cant have that all the time.”

C.J. Prosise failed to attempt a rush in Sunday’s game but did record a running back high, three receptions for 22 yards.

The next chance to see how the Seahawks’ rushing attack evolves comes Sunday at 1:05 p.m. PT when they visit the Titans.

