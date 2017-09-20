Paul Richardson back to practice, Doug Baldwin away on family matter

SEATTLE, WA - SEPTEMBER 17: Wide receiver Paul Richardson #10 of the Seattle Seahawks beats cornerback Rashard Robinson #33 of the San Francisco 49ers to score a 9 yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. (Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images)

Wide receiver Paul Richardson is already back in action after dislocating his finger Sunday afternoon in the Seattle Seahawks win over the San Francisco 49ers.

“He just made a ridiculous catch in the walk-through out here, so I would think he’s going to be fine,” coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday.

The first practice report will be released Wednesday afternoon, but it’s a positive step the wide receiver is already participating in the team’s walk-through just days after his injury.

Richardson left the game Sunday to have his finger attended to by the team’s medical staff, but returned in time to catch the Seahawks winning touchdown.

On Monday, Carroll said Richardson’s finger was “pretty sore” but he was able to “gut it out” and finish the game. The wide receiver will likely be listed on the practice report with the finger injury, but all indications are he’ll be able to play this Sunday in Tennessee.

Doug Baldwin missed practice on Wednesday due to a family matter but is expected to be back on the field for Thursday’s session.

The Seahawks will practice Thursday and Friday before boarding the plane to face the Titans on Sunday in Tennessee.

