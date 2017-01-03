One sentence recap for every Seahawks game in 2016

Kam Chancellor #31 of the Seattle Seahawks reacts following a game against the New England Patriots during a game at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images) (Photo: Jim Rogash, 2016 Getty Images)

What a season it's been for the Seahawks. It's time to take a look back before we look forward.



In the words of Inigo Montoya, let me explain. No. There is too much. Let me sum up.

We're going to start with the preseason. We might normally skip it, but there were a couple of significant things that came out of it.

Preseason Week 1: Seahawks 17, Chiefs 16

Rookie Trevone Boykin's game-ending Hail Mary sets up 2-point conversion to win it for the Seahawks

Preseason Week 2: Vikings 18, Seahawks 11

A week after his last-second heroics, Trevone Boykin throws a pick-six in the final minute that is returned 53 yards for a touchdown.

Preseason Week 3: Seahawks 27, Cowboys 17

Cliff Avril's sack of Tony Romo on the first drive launched rookie Dak Prescott's stellar season and ended Romo's days as the Cowboys' starting quarterback.

Preseason Week 4: Seahawks 23, Raiders 21

As is typical of a final preseason game, several starters didn't play.

Week 1: Seahawks 12, Dolphins 10

Seahawks fans hold their breath as Russell Wilson injures his ankle, then exhale as Wilson and Doug Baldwin connect on a game-winning score in the final minute.

Week 2: Rams 9, Seahawks 3

The Jeff Fisher-coached Rams continue to be Seattle's kryptonite, winning their third straight over the Seahawks in a game that featured the referees more than the players (19 total penalties).

Week 3: Seahawks 37, 49ers 18

Seahawks win in a walk, but Russell Wilson limped off the field with an injured knee to join his bum ankle.

Week 4: Seahawks 27, Jets 17

The overrated Jets defensive line gets manhandled by Seattle as a hobbled Russell Wilson throws for 309 yards and three touchdowns, and we all heard Earl Thomas yell "His hand was going forward."

Week 6: Seahawks 26, Falcons 24

The Seahawks blow a 14 point lead, then rally for a late lead before surviving a desperation fourth-down pass from Matt Ryan to Julio Jones that went incomplete in a controversial non-call by the refs.

Week 7: Seahawks 6, Cardinals 6

The Seahawks defense survives 46 minutes on the field, but neither kicker can seal the deal in overtime, resulting in the first tie in Seattle franchise history.

Week 8: Saints 25, Seahawks 20

A back-and-forth game ends when Russell Wilson's pass to Jermaine Kearse on the final play is just too far out of the end zone for Kearse to get his feet down.

Week 9: Seahawks 31, Bills 25

Jimmy Graham catches two touchdowns -- one-handed -- and the defense holds off the Bills on fourth and goal inside the final minute.

Week 10: Seahawks 31, Patriots 24

Russell Wilson's 348 yards and three touchdowns highlight a Super Bowl revenge win for Seattle as Tom Brady's pass to Rob Gronkowski from the 1-yard line falls incomplete in the final seconds.

Week 11: Seahawks 26, Eagles 11

Doug Baldwin throws a touchdown to Russell Wilson (yes, you read that right) in an easy win for the Seahawks.

Week 12: Buccaneers 14, Seahawks 5

After giving up two quick Jameis Winston-to-Mike Evans touchdown passes, the defense holds the Bucs scoreless in the final 48 minutes -- but the offense can't get anything going.

Week 13: Seahawks 40, Panthers 7

Ecstasy and agony as Seattle's offense explodes on the legs of Thomas Rawls and Tyler Lockett, but Earl Thomas is lost for the season with a broken leg.

Week 14: Packers 38, Seahawks 10

Russell Wilson throws a career-high five interceptions in the worst loss for the Seahawks since he joined the team.

Week 15: Seahawks 24, Rams 3

Days after the Rams fired Jeff Fisher, Seattle becomes L.A.'s kryptonite -- complete with green uniforms -- but not before Richard Sherman's heated demonstration following a failed touchdown pass from the 1-yard-line.

Week 16: Cardinals 34, Seahawks 31

The Seahawks offense finally shows up after halftime after falling behind 14-3, but the defense can't keep the Cardinals out of field goal range at the end and Arizona hands Seattle its only home loss.

Week 17: Seahawks 25, 49ers 23

In playoff tune-up, Seahawks struggle early before controlling most of the game then handing reigns to rookie Trevone Boykin to seal the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

