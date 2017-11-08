Offensive line coach Tom Cable narrowing his focus on holding calls

Seahawks offensive line and referee

The Seattle Seahawks finished Week 9 against the Washington Redskins with 16 penalties on the day and 10 of those came from the offense.

Quarterback Rusell Wilson, forced to become an escape artist at times, is famous for his scrambles. Each of Seattle’s lineman was flagged on Sunday, who should shoulder the blame?

“He’s the best in the game at what he does so we have to adapt,” Seahawks offensive line coach Tom Cable said of Wilson Tuesday. “If we really understand and be at little more instinctive, I think that when we feel him go, let go, I think we can cut that down. It’s hard on them.

“Your quarterback is inside and the next moment he’s over there and your hand is right here on a pec and as soon as he goes you’re locked in and that’s holding in this league.”

Seattle is dangerously close to breaking its own record for penalties per game and Cable is now facing a short week to make the necessary adjustments. He’s narrowing his focus to the dreaded holding calls.

“You got to learn how to breathe, you got to learn how to stay in the moment. The holding call . . . we have 10 holding calls this season, seven of them on quarterback scrambles,” Cable explained. “The big emphasis has been over the last three weeks when you feel him (Russell scrambling), you got to let go. Once he moves out then your hands get exposed.

“No one is trying to hold, but the truth is, seven out of 10 so there is truth in that, so we’ve really tried to emphasize this week when you feel him go, let go.”

The Seahawks have just one more day to work out the kinks on the offensive line, hopefully, new and improved with the addition of Duane Brown at left tackle. Seattle squares off against the Cardinals Thursday night in Arizona, in a prime-time matchup where no one wants penalties to be the story of the ball game.

