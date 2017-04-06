New Seahawk Lacy holding charity garage sale this weekend

Oct 16, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy leaps over Dallas Cowboys safety Byron Jones (31) during the first quarter at Lambeau Field. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Hanisch, Jeff Hanisch)

New Seahawks running back Eddie Lacy is holding a garage sale as he prepares to move from Green Bay to Seattle, with all the proceeds going to charity.

If you love a good sale ??... one more time for Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/FZc6GC56FW — Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) April 5, 2017

It's not clear what he'll be selling Friday and Saturday in De Pere, Wis., according to ESPN, but it wouldn't surprise anyone if some of his used football gear is included.

Lacy says 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to an unnamed charity. The remaining items will be donated to Freedom House, a family homeless shelter in Green Bay.

The former Packer signed a one-year, $5.5 million deal with the Seahawks last month.

