Michael Bennett issues warning for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm coming'

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) looks at the scoreboard during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at CenturyLink Field. Minnesota defeated Seattle, 18-11. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Bennett has a message for Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

The NFL Network was on location for Day 8 of Seattle Seahawks training camp and defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril joined the show to answer questions about the upcoming NFL season.

But as the network began to introduce their next segment with the Dallas Cowboys, Bennett, who was still mic’ed up, took the moment to call out 2016 Offensive Rookie of the Year, Dak Prescott.

“I’m comin’, Dak! I’m coming!!” Bennett said while pointing into the camera.

The Pro Bowl defensive end has been perfecting his quarterback skills as of late. Last week, Bennett played quarterback and wide receiver with a group of kids following Day 4 of training camp.

The two players have only faced once during the 2016 preseason when former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo went down with an injury and Prescott was still trying to prove himself as more than a third-stringer.

Nonetheless, both parties will get their chance to go at it when the Seahawks take on the Cowboys in Dallas on Christmas Eve.

