Michael Bennett continues to fight through foot injury, listed as questionable vs. Giants

Sep 10, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett (72) is greeted during warmups before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett plans to play in Sunday’s tilt against the New York Giants, but is listed as “questionable” on the team’s injury report heading into the Week 7 game.

Bennett sustained a plantar fascia foot injury in Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, but when asked if he expected to play at MetLife Stadium this week, Bennett said “Yeah, yeah.”

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said it looked like Bennett was “ready to go” on Thursday as he returned to practice. The two-time Pro Bowler practiced once again on Friday before the Seahawks boarded a flight to New York.

“The foot hurts,” Bennett said on Wednesday. “Obviously, as many years as I’ve played in the NFL, you deal with pain as you go through, and I think for me it’s just being able to focus on the game and not too much worry about it because once you make that decision to play, then you have to play through it. For me, that’s just dealing with the pain during the game.”

When asked if Seattle’s bye week in Week 6 helped Bennett deal with his foot injury, it seemed that the time off had more of an impact on his state of mind.

“The bye week always helps,” Bennett said. “I think it always helps spiritually, mentally, and physically to get away from the game a little bit and enjoy your family, watch other games on tv, and spend some time working on what you messed up on during the season, and just reflecting. It’s just a period of reflection, and I think that’s the greatest thing about the bye week. You kind of reflect on the game, you reflect on your life, and you reflect on your family. It was good to get a bye week this early.”

Either way, it sounds like Bennett is mentally focused on his return and will be able to go if called upon on Sunday when the Seahawks (3-2) face off against the Giants (1-5).

