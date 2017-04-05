Marshawn Lynch visits Raiders facility: Report

RB Marshawn Lynch scored 65 TDs in six years with the Seahawks. (Photo: Joe Nicholson, USA TODAY Sports)

Retired Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch visited the Oakland Raiders facility Wednesday, according to NFL.com's Ian Rapoport. It lends fuel to the speculation that Beastmode may return to the NFL for his hometown team.

Lynch is on the Seahawks reserved/retired list and his rights remain with the 'Hawks. But Rapoport reports the Seahawks cleared Lynch to visit the Raiders for what was described as a "fact-finding" mission.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said last week he spoke to Lynch recently and said the running back is "somewhat entertaining" the idea of returning to football. But Carroll said he couldn't say how strong Lynch's interest is.

Lynch's agent echoed that sentiment.

"He's the kind of guy that can shift by the hour," said Doug Hendrickson, according to NFL.com.

