Beast Mode in Scotland: Marshawn Lynch takes in the customs

The Super Bowl is in Houston this Sunday.

Former Seahawk Marshawn Lynch was also recently in Houston.

Houston, Scotland.

You might have seen the video of Beast Mode playing chicken with a bus in Scotland. Now we're seeing him interacting with Scots as part of a Skittles - Super Bowl promotional tour in a video posted on YouTube.

He gets a lesson in Scottish history and customs. The reactions are classic Beast Mode.

When he's told a castle he's looking at was built in 1160, his eyes get really wide.

"11:16! That sounds like what time it is right now," said Lynch, not clearly understanding that his guide said 60, not 16.

Lynch also has to use his bike to defend himself from a trio of sword-wielding Scottish Highlanders.

During a visit to a kilt shop, Lynch considers adding that to his fashion line.

And he sort-of tries his hand at the bagpipes.

