Marshawn Lynch reaches deal with Raiders: Report

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has reached a deal to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders, according to Michael Silver of NFL.com. All that needs to happen now is the Seahawks have to work out a trade with the Raiders.
Lynch retired after the 2015 season, and his rights are still held by the Seahawks. Seattle will likely get a low-round draft choice for Lynch, who will be 31 years old when the 2017 season begins.
