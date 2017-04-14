KING
Marshawn Lynch reaches deal with Raiders: Report

Travis Pittman , KING 1:23 PM. PDT April 14, 2017

Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch has reached a deal to play for his hometown Oakland Raiders, according to Michael Silver of NFL.com. All that needs to happen now is the Seahawks have to work out a trade with the Raiders.

Lynch retired after the 2015 season, and his rights are still held by the Seahawks. Seattle will likely get a low-round draft choice for Lynch, who will be 31 years old when the 2017 season begins.

 

 

